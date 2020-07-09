Riaz's silver jubilee in acting



National Film Award winner actor Riaz has passed 25 years of his acting career. He debut with acting in DewanNazrul's film 'BanglarNayok' in 1995.







After leaving the Air Force's job, he gradually established himself as a hero in the big screen later.After 'BanglarNayok', he worked with late Salman Shah in films 'Priyojon', 'Ojantey', 'BancharLorai' and 'PrithibiAamareChaina'.





In 1997, he first acted as single hero in film 'HridoyerAyna' directed by MdMukhlesurRahman. He came into limelight as single hero in that film.In MatinRahman's film 'Mon Manena', he acted against Shabnur for the first time instead of Salman Shah. Viewers accepted Riaz-Shabnur pair on the screen in this film and later they worked together in many films.





In JakirHossainRazu's 'E JibonTomarAamar', Purnima debut her acting career against Riaz. In Riaz's film career, he most of the time worked against Shabnur and Purnima. His first acted TV play was Humayun Ahmed's 'HabolongerBazare' where he acted in a guest role.





Later he acted in Humayun Ahmed's film 'Dui Duari' and got the National Film Award. Then he got National Film Award for two times for acting in Tauquir Ahmed's 'Daruchini Dwip' and ChandanChowdhury's'Ki Jadu Korila'.





While talking about his silver jubilee in acting career Riaz said, "It is true that I got many loves from my fans in my career. I am grateful to two persons to come into this position.







They are; BobitaApa and late JasimBhai. BobitaApa brought me in this arena and JasimBhai for the first time gave me chance to work. Therefore, I am also grateful to directors DilipBiswas, MotinRahman, Mohammad Hannan, KohinurAkhterSuchanda, MotiurRahmanPanu and SA HaqueAlik and those persons who were related to film industry."





"As co-actor, I had a nice competition with Shabnur about acting. Both of us had dedication to acting. We always tried to do our level best while acting. Purnima is a good actress," he also said.







'MonerMajheTumi' was Riaz-Purnima-starrer super-hit movie. Later, Riaz and other heroes were lost due to unknown reason. But Riza had no regret in this regard rather than he is happy with his present life.







He tied the nuptial knot with Tina on December 16, 2007. Their daughter AmiraSiddiqui was born on May 30 in 2015.Now Riaz is busy with his own advertisement agency, Pink Creative Ltd.







Leave Your Comments