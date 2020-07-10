Moss to play real-life killer Candy Montgomery in miniseries



'The Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss is gearing up to play the role of infamous killer Candy Montgomery in a limited TV series.







The miniseries is based on the true crime stories of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore reported by Variety. In 1980 Candy had a picture perfect life with a loving husband and two adorable children so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax? This mysterious murder makes up for the interesting plot for the much hyped TV series.





No streaming service is attached with the limited series till now. But as UCP is developing the series, the show's announcement has intrigued many true-crime series lovers. Several members from the show 'The Act' are expected to unite for the show. Moss will also be seen as an executive producer of the show along with many others.



