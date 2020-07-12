Toma Mirza contracts coronavirus



National Film Award-winning actress TomaMirza and her whole family contracted coronavirus, Zayed Khan, general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association, informed about the matter.





In a status on social media Facebook, Zayed Khan wrote that her family members, including actress TomaMirza, a member of the artistes association, were affected by the coronavirus. "I urge all to pray for Toma and her family," he added.





TomaMirza made her film debut through 'Bolo Na Tumi Amar'. Her starred films are 'O Amar DesherMati', 'TomarKasheRini', 'Eveteasing', 'ManikRatan Dui Bhai', 'Ek Mon EkPran', 'Nadijan', 'Lovely', 'PremerAdhikar'.





In 2015, she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the National Film Awards for her performance in the movie 'Nadijan' directed by ShahnawazKakli. She has been seen in the movie 'GohinerGaan' directed by Sadat Hossain.



