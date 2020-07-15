Prova's new drama 'Teddy Bear' for Eid



Small screen star Sadia Jahan Prova has a quite solid presence on screen with MajonPramanik. The audience is also interested in their works. After overcoming the critical period of corona, these two stars are returning to the act together.





Manoj-Prova has recently completed the shooting of a new Eid drama titled 'Teddy Bear' following health rules. They will be seen in the role of husband and wife in the drama directed by young playwright Atif Aslam Bablu.





Here, a couple's happiness and sorrow will be revealed after giving birth to a child.Regarding the drama, producer Bablu said, "Three of my plays will be aired on Eid. One of which is 'Teddy Bear'. At this time of epidemic we have tried to shoot with a very small team according to the rules of health. And with the cooperation of everyone, I made a beautiful drama for Eid."





Regarding the play, Prova said, "My character's name in the drama is Faiza. I have quite enjoyed this work of the romantic genre. I hope the audience will like it too."







Apart from Prova and Manoj there are also, Basar Bappi, Nayan Khan, Papia Islam and others in the drama.





'Teddy Bear' is written by Sadeq Sabbir.







The drama is produced by Ziaul Haque Mamun. Director Atif Aslam Bablu said the drama will be aired on a private TV channel on the upcoming Eid.





