Ex Naval Chief Rear Admiral passes away

Rear Admiral Muhammad Mohaiminul Islam (Retd)



Rear Admiral Muhammad Mohaiminul Islam (Retd), former chief of Bangladesh Navy, passed away at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital yesterday.





He was 79, according to a press release issued by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR). He was admitted to the hospital after being infected with coronavirus on July 1. He had been also suffering from kidney ailment since long, it added, report BSS.







Muhaiminul Islam was buried at Banani graveyard following the health safety guidelines after the namaz-e-janaza, held at Navy Headquarters Mosque after Asr prayer.Relatives and members of Bangladesh Navy expressed deep condolence at his death.







Rear Admiral Muhammad Mohaiminul Islam served as the chief of the Bangladesh Navy from June 4, 1991 to June 3, 1995. He was born on September 11, 1941 and joined the Pakistan Naval Academy in 1959 as an Officer Cadet.

Leave Your Comments