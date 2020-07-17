IBBL moves up in global ranking



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has once again moved 39 notches up to rank 904th in 2020 among the top 1,000 banks of the world by The Banker, a world-renowned UK based financial magazine. The bank ranked 943rd in 2019, the bank said in a press release on Thursday.





In 2012, IBBL became the first bank of the country to be included in the list of the world's best banks. The management of IBBL has expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all including the Government of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Bank, regulatory authorities, shareholders, clients, well-wishers and people of the country for the achievement.





Recently, IBBL has crossed the deposit milestone of one Trillion Taka. In addition to deposits, IBBL has collected the highest foreign remittances in June this year, surpassing all previous records. In the last one year, IBBL has collected remittances of USD 4150 million. At present, IBBL's market share in remittance collection is 32 percent.





IBBL, a pioneer in Shariah-based banking which is now a bank of 15 million clients. IBBL serves its clients through 357 branches, 60 sub-branches, 1,200 agent banking outlets, 660 own and about 11,000 shared ATM and CRM booths.





The Banker conducts a rating of the top 1,000 global banks since 1790. The magazine publishes the list in July every year on the basis of data and evaluation of more than 5,000 leading banks across the globes, which is appreciated and recognized worldwide.

