For the first time Shahed, Deepa in a TVC



Celebrity couple of TV drama arena Shahed Ali Sujon and DeepaKhandakar have been passing happy conjugal life. In 14 years of their conjugal life, they worked together in several numbers of dramas. But for the first time, they performed together as model in a TV commercial.





They worked together in a TVC of a multinational company Bashundhara's Oil. Its shooting has been finished last Tuesday. Due to Corona Shahed Ali returned to work with rhythm but Deepa has returned by this TVC. Director of the TVC Amitabh Reza Chowdhury informed that the TVC will go on air in coming Eid-ul-Azha.







While talking about working under Amitabh Reza's direction after 10 years Shahed Ali Sujon said, "I for the first time performed as model in the TVC under Amitabh Reza's direction. I performed in TVCs of Robi series during that time. Later I also worked in several numbers of projects under his direction.







Amitabh Reza's unit always seems to be homely to me. We worked under homely during this Corona time. His unit always took care of the artistes. Therefore, it was really pleasure to work Deepa in same TVC. I also enjoyed working with respected Dilara Aunty in this TVC."





Deepa shared her feelings by this way, "In fact, due to Corona I couldn't start work because I was feared. Later I thought I have to start work gradually. But only for Amitabh I have returned to shooting. Therefore, his unit was known to me.







Overall, during shooting his unit remains very much organized and take care of the artistes properly. Amitabh's sister Mou always co-operated me. By this TVC Shahed and I performed together in a TVC for first time. Now we are waiting to watch us on the screen in the TVC."





Shahed and Deepa informed that after 10 days of taking part in shooting of GiasUddinSelim's drama Krantik they got married on May 27 in 2006. After 14 years, they again worked together in GiasUddinSelim directed drama Quarantine this year. They will also take part in shooting of its sequel before Eid.





Deepa first acted under Amitabh Reza's direction in a play titled 'OpekkharBrishtiEbongEkti Goldfish-erApomrittyu'.Shahed has already finished shooting of GolamSohrabDodul's seven-episode serial 'Boney Bhojoney', Sumon Anwar and ImraulRafat's two faction plays, Shahed said.







Leave Your Comments