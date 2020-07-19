Misha, Zayed declared 'unwanted' in film industry



President of Bangladesh Film Actors' Association Misha Sawdagor and its General Secretary Zayed Khan have been declared 'unwanted' for their alleged involvement in 'anti-interest' activities by 18 organizations at a press briefing held at Zahir Raihan Colour Studio of BFDC recently.







Three months ago, Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association had already boycotted Misha Sawdagor. The news was made public at the press briefing along with the additional call for boycott of Zayed Khan by 18 bodies of the film industry.





Leaders of Bangladesh Film Directors' Association Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar and Badiul Alam Khokon, President of Producers-Distributors Association Khorshed Alam Khosru, actor Omar Sani and others attended the press briefing. Khorshed Alam Khosru said, "We are eliminating Zayed's position within our organization for his blatant involvement in activities that go against our own interests."





Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar in his speech said, "There have been several complaints raised against Zayed Khan. He has disrespected producers and directors in the past while showing an obvious disregard for artistes working in the industry. He has texted many of them, urging not to comply with our policy, formulated and agreed upon by all the organizations last year."





When asked about Misa Sawdagor's role, Gulzar said, "In order to enforce discipline and accelerate work by reducing cost of film-making, we formulated a policy back in October. If implemented, this would reduce the cost by Tk 15 lakh.







However, Misha Sawdagor decided not to comply and caused an unpleasant scene on the shooting floor with regard to the new policy. We took action against him right then, making sure that none of our members would make a film with him in the future. The ban against him is still in place."





On July 13, the Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association had issued a show-cause notice to Zayed Khan for his alleged involvement in 'anti-interest' activities. On the heels of the official notice, the actor was declared 'unwanted' by 18 more organizations last Wednesday.





The leaders of the organizations have made it abundantly clear at the press briefing that from now on films would be made only for those who are willing to comply with the policy formulated by the film family. Otherwise they would be banned, they also said.





