Wali Faisal requests BFF to Start BPL Soon

Bangladesh national football team defender Wali Faisal. -BFF



Bangladesh national football team defender Wali Faisal requested Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to start the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as soon as possible.





In a video massage to BFF on Monday, he said, "I want Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to start soon. Football in other countries was frozen due to the pandemic outbreak, but now they are resuming actions."





"We, the BPL players, have been out of football for more than four to five months. Now, we want to return to football, and we want to return to BPL. I request the participating clubs to start the leagues. Besides, I request the federation to arrange a tournament without foreign players ahead of resuming the leagues so that local players can improve their performance for leagues as well as the national team." He added.





Earlier two national booters -- midfielder Sohel Rana and midfielder Md Abdullah requested BFF to start the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as soon as possible. The players, who have been out of football since the mid of March, are worried about the mental and physical fitness.







Some national booters, who have been staying in Dhaka, met with the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi Md Salahuddin at BFF house in Motijheel few days ago.







They discussed on next season of BPL and preparation camp ahead of the upcoming joint qualifiers round two for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 202 Meanwhile, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) selected Sylhet District Stadium as the venue for the second-leg match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan of the joint qualifiers round 2 for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023.







The game is scheduled to be held on Oct 8 this year. According to the FIFA Stadium Regulations, the venue must have an Individual Seating Arrangement (Chair) for hosting any FIFA International matches. There are not enough chairs for spectators at Bangabandhu National Stadium. The Ministry for Youth and Sports informed BFF that they would end the installation of chairs at Sylhet District Stadium within time.





FIFA on the other hand decided to provide financial support to its 211 member associations amid pandemic crises. The decision was taken in a FIFA council on June 25. The governing body of world football formed a "COVID-19 Relief Fund" in this regard.FIFA must issue circulars to inform its decision to member associations. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) hasn't received any circulars yet.





The federation will obviously provide monetary assistance to all the needy players, trainers, referees, organizers, clubs and district football associations after getting the official letter from FIFA. But some former players, officials have been misinterpreting and irresponsibly remarking about this issue. It is a request to them not to misinterpret it.









