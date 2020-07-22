Liza fascinating with song 'Ei Mon Joshnai'



Singers always try to present some legendary songs among the music-lovers. YouTube channel of Ceylon Music Lounge is releasing those legendary songs in voices of the singers of present generation. Popular singer of present time Sania Sultana Liza-rendered Chitra Singh's popular song titled "Duti Mon ArNeiDu'jonar" got popularity among those songs.





Recently Liza rendered another legendary song also created hype among the music-lovers. This time Liza rendered Aarti Mukherjee's popular song titled "Ei Mon Joshnai", which lyrics were written by GauriPrasannaMazumder and music was composed by Nachiketa. Within five days of releasing the song it was viewed by 1 lakh 85 thousands viewers till now.





All the listeners, who heard the song in Liza's voice, they appreciated Liza's rendering style and her vocal. Somebody said Liza is invented in new way by this song. Specially delivering her voice with the lyrics it was really outstanding.





For this reason, they liked the song in her voice, they mentioned. Liza is now fascinating with this song among all. While talking about rendering this song Liza said, "From the first day of releasing the song I have been getting huge response for it.





I am getting response and praiseworthy remarks from not only on social media but also from my known persons. It is one of my favorite songs. I am as usual grateful to ParthaBarua Sir. Basically he selected the song so, I felt comfortable to render the song. He knows very well which song will be appropriate in my voice. For audience's love I have become today's Liza."





