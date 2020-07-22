Work gets underway to preserve Baul Ukil Munshi's legacy



Work on a project totalling Tk 28 crore, including acquiring land, constructing a memorial, bridge and road at Jainpur village under Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona to immortalize the life and achievements of legendary Baul singer Ukil Munshi, has begun. The project is being implemented by the Department of Public Works.





Sajjadul Hasan, former senior secretary at the Prime Minister's Office and chairman of the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, took the initiative for the project on a priority basis.





Tk 1 crore 42 lakh was sanctioned under the Development Project Proposal (DPP) to acquire 53 decimals of land under Jainpur mouza of Tentulia union in Mohonganj upazila. An academic building, boundary wall, archive and Ukil Munshi Chattar will be constructed and the memorial will be repaired through spending Tk 5 crore.







To implement the project, the contracting firm M/S Naima Enterprise has obtained the work order from the Department of Public Works. The duration of the project has been estimated from January to December this year.





A 2.5 kilometer road to Ukil Munshi's homestead in Jainpur village and a bridge on the Betai River are currently under construction. For the convenience of visitors intending to visit the memorial to Ukil Munshi, two more bridges will be constructed on the Betai River.







Sajjadul Hasan said, "The authorities concerned have been directed to construct a boundary wall for protecting the memorial to Ukil Munshi, to rehabilitate five landless families in another place and to construct a residential building for the relatives of Ukil Munshi."





"Human development means the overall progress of culture, education, health, agriculture and communication. Development of thought is needed for this. Human beings develop through their thoughts and how they can be enlightened depends on a nurturing of such thoughts. But most of us do not cherish this point. An individual also needs evaluation and high power of thinking," he further said.





Ukil Munshi is not a mere baul but has rather portrayed the thoughts of human beings through his songs, Sajjadul Hasan said, adding that he has also depicted the real picture of haor people, their patriotism and miserable lives. Shibli Ahmed, the project director, said, "The work will be completed in December this year. But implementation may be extended, if needed."





Mystic singer Ukil Munshi was born on June 11, 1885 in a wealthy family at Nurpur Boali village under Khaliajuri upazila of Netrokona. From childhood, he used to sing gheto and Islamic songs. His creative works reflect the life and culture of haor people. He was devoted to the pursuit of baul music. In later life, Ukil Munshi lived with his wife and children on the banks of the Betai River at Jainpur village under Mohonganj upazila. He passed away on December 12, 1978.









--- Netrokona





Leave Your Comments