Saifuzzaman for increasing quality of land services

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there is no option but to increase the quality of land service to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041. He came up with the remark while addressing the first meeting of the National Committee on Monitoring and Reviewing the Land Services Digitization held at the conference room of the ministry, a press release said, reports BSS.





Referring to the land ministry as a service-oriented one, the minister further said "We are now providing land services directly to the people. Land issues not only directly influence people's lives, but also the country's economy". He urged all concerned to accelerate the work of setting up the online land development tax payment system as well.





Land Secretary Md Muksodur Rahman Patwary said the National Committee on Monitoring and Reviewing the Land Services Digitization has been formed to monitor, coordinate, audit and review the progress of various activities undertaken to implement the goal of bringing land services in the palm of prospective land service recipients.







Earlier, Chief of Land Service Monitoring Cell Md Doulutuzzaman Khan presented an illustrated report on the 'Integration of NID database information with all land services including e-Mutation' and 'Integration of e-Mutation with the Record of Rights (ROR/Khatiyan) of concerned Mouza before the publication of gazette after preparation of final ROR', the release added.





Chairman of Land Appeal Board Ummul Hasna, Chairman of Land Reform Board Md Yakub Ali Patwary, Director-General of Land Records and Survey Md Taslimul Islam and Director of Land Administration Training Center Md Abdul Hye were present at the meeting among others. Land Secretary conducted the meeting while several officials working at the field level, including two Deputy Commissioners and Zonal Settlement Officers, participated at the meeting via video conference.





