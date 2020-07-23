‘Not relief goods, we want protection dam’



Thousands of people are affected every year due to erosion in the Meghna river in Panishwar area under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria. Houses, infrastructures are being devoured by the mighty river. People lose their homesteads.







Affected people living on the bank of Meghna river do not want relief goods from the government. They want a protection embankment to get rid of the devastating erosion.





During a recent visit, The Asian Age correspondent found that over one hundred houses, rice mills and other infrastructures have been devoured due to erosion of Meghna river. The affected people have taken shelter on high lands, beside roads. They are passing their days in an inhuman manner. The workers are in stress as they are unemployed.





Hossain, a resident of Shakhaiti village under Panishwar union, said, “People at three villages are struggling with the river erosion. They remain in constant fear of losing their homesteads. They do not want relief goods from the government. They cry for a flood protection dam to remain safe from river erosion.”





Deen Islam, chairman of Panishwar Union Parishad, said, “River erosion hits the area during the rainy season every year. Last year, many rice mills were went under the Meghna river before eyes of villagers in a space of one hour. Erosion has taken a serious turn this year. The people in the area have become helpless. We want a protection dam to get rid of the river erosion.”





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved from women, recently visited the erosion-affected areas. Officials of the Water Development Board (WDB) were also present during the visit.







Gautam Biswas, sub assistant engineer of Brahmanbaria WDB, said, “Few days ago, 2212 sand-laden geo-sacks worth Tk 10 lakh were dumped to prevent river erosion at Panishwar’s Palpara Bazar. A project of Tk 86 crore has been submitted to the ministry with a view to preventing the Meghna river erosion.”





Sheuly Azad MP said, “I have submitted a project of Tk 86 crore to the ministry concerned to protect the people living on the bank of Meghna river from erosion.”





There is no alternative to a permanent flood protection embankment in the area, she added.









