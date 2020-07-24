

Promising film and drama director Himel Ashraf is now staying in USA for higher study. He is studying in three-year long course on Film Making at The Los Angeles Film School (LAFS). To telecast on RTV in Eid-ul-Azha, Himel Ashraf has made a special drama titled 'Dekha Hobe' where popular Bangladeshi model-actress Mozeza Ashraf Monalisa, who has been residing in USA for long time, and popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan worked together. Muntaha Britta wrote story of the drama.





From USA director Himel Ashraf informed that shooting of the drama was done on July 17 to 19 in New York's Manhattan, Long Island, Coney Island, Dumbo of Brooklyn, Queens Village and Times Square. It will take one more day to complete shooting of the drama.





Besides Monalisa and Tahsan, Bappi, Aron Palmar, Pritom and Saddy also acted in different roles in the drama. Tahsan and Monalisa played the roles Tarif and Maisa in the drama respectively.





Basically COVID-19 pandemic is the main theme of the story of the drama. After a long time, two ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend met together. Then story of the drama continues with the pros and cons of findings for breaking of their relationship, Himel also said.





While talking about acting of Monalisa and Tahsan in the drama Himel Ashraf said, "In the drama, Tahsan will be shown as an American celebrity guitarist. In his role, he acted superb. On the other hand, Monalisa was also outstanding. It was my first work with both of them. I am really impressed with their performances. As we have to pass pandemic situation of COVID-19, so we are trying to maintain social distance and hygiene during shooting. Main thing is that we cannot shoot in any residence here. For this reason, we have to pay more expenses for ensuring safety during shooting. I have tried to present scenic beauty of New York in the drama. I believe viewers will enjoy it."





Monalisa said, "Earlier I worked with TahsanBhai. After several years, I worked with him in this drama. We have to maintain social distance and hygiene during shooting due to Coronavirus pandemic. As Coronavirus yet not finished so, I was feared before taking part in the shooting. But its story was based on COVID-19. For this reason, I agreed to work in this drama. It was my first work with Himel Ashraf. He worked sincerely and carefully. I wish for the people of Bangladesh. All-time I miss the country. After improving the Corona situation I hope I will come to Bangladesh."





It is mentioned that earlier Tahsan and Monalisa paired up for Safayet Mansur Rana's drama Revision.





In 2018, Himel Ashraf last made a drama serial titled 'KancherPutul' for NTV.



