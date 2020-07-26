Eid-ul-Azha: Cattle market vibrant in Sarail



Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival for the Muslims, the cattle market at Baddapara in Sarail of Brahmanbaria has become vibrant with buyers and sacrificial animals.





Though the number of buyers has increased in Sarail Bazar, the lone cattle market for nine unions of the upazila, the cattle traders and farmers are waiting for better prices.





Cattle farmers at Sarail Bazar said, “We have been deprived of the fair price of Boro paddy. Now, we don’t get the fair price of cattle. But we have spent much to rear these.”





Operators of the cattle market said, “The market has got momentum. As there is a sufficient supply sacrificial animals, the price will remain at a tolerable level. No crisis will be created.”





AMM Namul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “Law enforcers are alert to monitor the cattle market. Machines will be used to prevent the use of fake currency notes.”





Sarail police are active to ensure the compliance of health guidelines issued by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmamanbaria

