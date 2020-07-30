ARTDOC provides dry food to poor families

Lt. General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over dry food to many poor families in Mymensingh on Wednesday. -ISPR



Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC) has extended cooperation to poor families keeping in view the upcoming Eid Ul Azha. Dry food was distributed to six hundred poor families of Mymensingh on Wednesday. General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt. General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed assured that such beneficial and humanitarian activities by ARTDOC would be continued.







ARTDOC and its subordinate units have provided dry food to more than twelve thousand poor and helpless people. Moreover, more than seven thousand face masks, over one thousand hand sanitizers and monetary aid was accorded to poor people too.







ARTDOC runs medical camps and provides personal protection equipment, head covers and shoe covers to different healthcare centers. ARTDOC has also bought vegetables from marginal farmers and handed over seeds to them free of cost.

