Indian High Commissioner hands over two buses to Chhayanaut

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das presented two buses to cultural organization Chhayanaut on Wednesday. -Collected



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das handed over two school buses to Nalanda High School on Wednesday. Nalanda High School is run by Chhayanaut which is a well-known cultural organization of Bangladesh located in Dhaka.





The handing over ceremony was conducted through a virtual program. Chhayanaut's Executive President Dr. Sarwar Ali, Vice President Khairul Anam Shakil, General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa and Nalanda High School's Principal Sumana Biswas participated in the online event.





These two school buses will be helpful for carrying the students and officials of the school everyday. Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das said that Chhayanaut has done a great deal of hard work during last several decades to sustain Bengali culture and heritage in Bangladesh. She further said that Chhayanaut has deeply influenced Bangladesh's society and values by training up and developing artistes through generations.







She added, "I respect this friendship with Chhayanaut and I feel lucky that I have been able to assist the esteemed organization." Both Chhayanaut and Nalanda High School authorities expressed their gratitude to the Indian High Commission for this cooperation.

Leave Your Comments