'Poramon-2' to be screened at a drive-in cinema in Sydney



'Poramon 2' starring Siam Ahmed and Puja Cherry will be screened in a drive-in cinema in Sydney. Bangladeshi expatriate AkashAhsan, WahedSiddiqui and "Dhaka Attack" director DipankarDipon organized the "Bangla Drive-in Movies." 'Poramon 2' will be screened in August 8 on the beautiful show ground in Sydney's Fairfield.





According to the organizers, 'Poramon 2' will be a tribute towards popular actor Salman Shah. Before the screening of the movie the organizers will showcase some popular movie songs of Salman Shah.





Tickets for the screenings can be found on the "Krazy Tickets" site. For more information, interested moviegoers can visit www. bangladriveinmovies.com.

