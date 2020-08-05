Sujon appointed Chattogram city administrator



The government on Tuesday appointed Awami League leader Khorshed Alam Sujon as the administrator to Chattogram City Corporation, said Local Government Minister Tajul Islam. Sujon is the vice president of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League.







The Election Commission on Mar 21 suspended the port-city election amid fears of heavy rainfall and landslides. The election was scheduled for Mar 29 this year, while the tenure of the public representatives in the city expires on Aug 5.



Leave Your Comments