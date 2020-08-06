16 from Jammu and Kashmir among successful UPSC candidates



Sixteen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2019, the result of which was declared on Tuesday. According to the UPSC's list, there are 829 successful candidates. IRS officer Pradeep Singh topped the list.





Abhiskhek Augustsya of Jammu, who is ranked at 38, is at the top of the list of the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, reports Hindustan Times. He is followed by two other Jammu residents - Sunny Gupta (148), Dev Ahuti (177). Parth Gupta (240), Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo (248), Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Namgyal Angmo (323) Nadia Beigh (350) from Kupwara are also among the successful candidates.





Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) hailing from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag, Majid Iqbal Khan (638), a resident of Shangus Anantnag, Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822) are the others.



Speaking to HT from Shimla, Abhishek Augustya said, "Yes I have also come to know that I have topped in J&K with 38th rank. It was my fifth attempt. I was trying since 2015 and in 2018 I ranked 268th in the merit list. I am already undergoing probation at National Academy of Audit and Accounts at Shimla. But now I will be moving to IAS".



Abhishek's father is a zoology lecturer in government higher secondary school in Sai close to Indo-Pak border and his mother is a teacher in a private school. His sister is pursuing PG in surgery from GMC Jammu.





"Since childhood I had a social bent of mind to do something for the people and dreamt about civil services in school. In college days I met some friends, who were keen on civil services. They further strengthened my resolve. I did my schooling from DAV School in RS Pura and college from NIT Srinagar in computer sciences," he said.





This is the first batch of civil services officers from Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was scrapped last year and the state split into two union territories.The examination is conducted annually in three phases preliminary, main and interview to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.







