Mahi's challenging role in 'Oxygen'



Mahiya Mahi has played a challenging character in the latest release short film 'Oxygen'. Mahi being one of the best actresses of Bangladeshi cinema has gained much acclaim through her superb portrayal of a challenging role in 'Oxygen' which itself is a compliment to the title of short film.







Someone wrote, 'This is the best work of Eid. And Mahiya Mahi is one of the best actresses of Dhaliwood.' Mahi starrer 'Oxygen' has been released on Eid and it is based on a current story of a middle class family.





Or 'Oxygen' is the story of a girl on her journey to live with her father during this coronavirus period. Mahi has appeared as a girl in this film. The short film directed by Raihan Rafi came up on YouTube on August 2. The ambulance crisis and coronavirus situation and love for a sick father will be seen here. 'Oxygen' seems to be a story about pain.





Director Raihan Rafi said, "Contemporary events have come up in it which is part of the harsh reality now."Apart from Mahi, Rashed Mamun Apu, Farhad Limon, Mahadi Hasan Pial and Anwar Hossain have acted in different roles in 'Oxygen'.It has been published on the Club Eleven Entertainment YouTube channel.

