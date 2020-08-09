Cameron Diaz opens up on why she quit acting



Cameron Diaz says she found "peace in her soul" after walking away from her Hollywood career two years ago. "I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself," Diaz told Gwyneth Paltrow on the fellow actress's health podcast, reports BBC.





The Charlie's Angels star had previously confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018 but has not ruled out of making a comeback. "It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," the 47-year-old actor said.





She said there's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. "I stopped and really looked at my life," she said. "When you're making a movie, they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end, you have no time for anything else. "





I really needed to know that I could take care of myself, that I knew how to be an adult." Diaz married 41-year-old Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015 and the couple had their first child, daughter Raddix, in December 2019.









---BBC

