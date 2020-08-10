DUCS organizes letter-writing competition remembering Bangabandhu



Like every year Dhaka University Cultural Society (DUCS) is organizing a countrywide symbolic letter writing competition to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the shocking month of August tributing his great works and efforts.





However, this competition is open to all and it mainly consists of two major sections - Junior Group for primary to secondary school goers and Senior Group which allows higher secondary to upper graders. Anyone can express their feelings on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in written forms titled "Priyo Bangabandhu" or Dear Bangabandhu within 1500 word limit.







A total of 10 competitors, equally from both of the senior and junior group, will be honoured as the winner and given books and certificates as reward. Talking to The Asian Age, DUCS President Hillol Shekhar Samadder said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of independent Bangladesh. "





What is our new generation is thinking about Bangabandhu as five decades have passed since we got emancipation? To feel their pulse we are organizing this event since 2015, at the very beginning of DUCS," Hillol furthered.









Alike previous years, this year's competition is happening in a different context due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This time the event is fully online based. Participants are suggested to submit their works through DUCS's official mail address - [email protected] or in it's Facebook page before August 20.

