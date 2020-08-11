Tama resumes shooting



Actress Tama Mirza was infected with coronavirus along with her entire family. When she gave sample on July 9 the results came positive. However, she has recovered now. The corona test on Thursday came back negative. At present her family is also free from coronavirus.





The National Film Award winning actress will also return to shooting from August 11. The heroine is returning to the acting world through the shooting of Desh TV show 'PriyoTamraMukh'. Tama Mirza is presenting the program.







Tama Mirza said, "I have been able to win over corona with the prayers of everyone and the love of my fans. I'm much better now. Actor Riaz will be the guest of 'Priyo Tamar Mukh' this time. The episode will be aired on August 15 at 7:30 pm with the content of the day of mourning."





Tama Mirza made her Dhaliwood debut with MB Manik's 'Bolo Na Tumi Amar'. In 2015, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie 'Nodijon' directed by ShahnawazKakoli. She has also acted in several movies including 'MoneBoroKoshto', 'O Amar DesherMati' and 'Ahangkar'.

