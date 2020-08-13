'Made in Bangladesh' to have online release



RubaiyatHossain directed local film 'Made in Bangladesh' will be released online in the United States on August 28.The director herself confirmed the matter in a Facebook post on Monday.





The post said, 'Over 30 US independent theatres have signed up to participate in the August 28 virtual release of "Made in Bangladesh". Audiences will be able to choose which theatre to support when they purchase tickets.'





'Made in Bangladesh' portrays the strength and success of the working women in Bangladesh's apparel sector. The cast of the film includes RikitaNandiniShimu, Deepanwita Martin, MayabeRahman, NoveraRahman, ParvinParu, MostafaMonwar, ShatabdiWadud, Jayraj, MomenaChowdhury, WahidaMallikJoly and SaminaLutfa, among others.It was filmed for 36 days in different locations of Dhaka and Gazipur.





'Made in Bangladesh' is Rubaiyat's third feature film. The script of the film was awarded Arte International Cash Prize at Switzerland-based Locarno Film Festival's Open Door's Hub in 2017.RubaiyatHossain had earlier made 'Meherjaan' (2011), and 'Under Construction' (2015), for which she has earned praise from audience and critics alike at both home and abroad.

