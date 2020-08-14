Zac Efron is returning to Disney with a new movie



ZacEfron is finally returning to Disney and the 'Baywatch' actor will be returning with a comedy movie.The actor has been cast in the remake of hit 1987 comedy 'Three Men and a Baby', reported by the Independent.







According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake, which originally starred Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and Tom Selleck, will head straight to Disney+, the studio's high-profile streaming service.





Director Gordon Gray, the man behind recent Ben Affleck drama Finding the Way Back, will oversee the project as producer.Efron, who played Troy Bolton in the High School Musical series opposite Vanessa Hudgens, most recently played a drug rehabilitation patient in 'The Beach Bum' and serial killer Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'.







