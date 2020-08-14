"Shuvo Rahman’s latest track already been released"

Bangladeshi singer and music director Shuvo Rahman has already sung more than two dozen notable original songs. This time, on the occasion of Eid, another new song titled “Tokei Bhalobesechi” has been added to his list of original songs.





In addition to giving voice to the song, he himself wrote the lyrics and make the tune, music of the song. The song has already been released in the form of a lyrical video from its own verified YouTube channel “Shuvo Rahman”.





Shuvo Rahman is the son of Dr. Atiar Rahman and his father is a reputed Homeopathy Doctor. He is not only a Musician but also a Doctor like his father but his 1st choice and hobby is music. So he giving us one beautiful song after another to carry on his hobby.

