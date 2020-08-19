Supernatural's Jensen Ackles joins 'The Boys' season 3





Popular actor Jensen Ackles who played Dean Winchester in the horror fantasy series 'Supernatural' is geared up to join the cast of 'The Boys' season 3. Ackles will portray Soldier Boy aka the original superhero in the streaming drama. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades. Ackles in his Instagram account announced the news saying, ""I keep wondering what I'll do….when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year," Ackles wrote on Instagram. "Then it hit me." 'The Boys' was renewed for a third season ahead of its second, which launches on Sept. 4 on Amazon. The show is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by Eric Kripke, who also serves as show runner. 'Supernatural' was scheduled to wrap up its 15th and final season in May of this year, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a production shutdown. Now, it is on-track to wrap this fall on the CW.





