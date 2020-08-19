Keya Payelgot appreciate for her work



Promising TV actress Keya Payelgot appreciation from the viewers for acting in last Eid. Because she acted in special day's dramas and viewers mostly liked her in Mostafa Kamal Raz's drama 'Abujh Mon', Imraul Rafat's' Bagher Khancha' and Shahid-un-Nabi's drama 'Kufa'. She acted in 16 dramas during this time. But she is getting appreciation for these three mentionable dramas. She also came into discussion in this regard.





Keya Payel also acted in National Mourning Day's special drama titled 'AmaderKhoka', directed by SumonDhar. Its shooting was done in different locations in the capital's Uttara area last week. In the drama, Keya Payel played the role of Bokul.





While talking about acting in the special day's drama Keya Payel said, "The role of Bokul was very much challenging. I give special thanks to director of the play to give me the opportunity to portray the role. For acting in this role I had to take necessary preparation. I have to present myself without any make-up to present my role properly. I have tried my level best in this regard. Therefore, story of the drama was really nice. I am getting appreciation from the viewers for acting in the drama which was telecasted on Banglavision on August 15."





Keya Payel also informed that she started shooting of 26-episode serial 'Jibon Eto Chhoto Keno'. She will take part in shooting of the serial for 11 days at a time. Golam Sohrab Dodul is giving direction of the serial. Later, she will also take part in shooting of several faction plays under Imraul Rafat's direction, she also said.

