BAF observes Matiur's death anniversary



Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) observed the 49th death anniversary of Shaheed Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman on Thursday with due solemnity, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release.





On this occasion, milad mahfil was arranged at the mosques of all BAF Bases and units. Special munajat was also offered seeking divine blessings of the departed soul of the deceased. His noble heroic sacrifice in 1971 War of Liberation was remembered with high esteem, reports BSS. In the milad mahfil, officers, airmen and other members of BAF were present.





Earlier, in the morning, on behalf of Chief of Air Staff, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice Marshal A K M Ahsanul Hoque paid homage to the martyred placing floral wreath at his grave. He also took part in special munajat for the salvation of the departed soul of Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur and commemorated his contribution with great solemnity.





Among others, Air Officer Commanding of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain, Senior Officers and Airmen from Air Headquarters and BAF Bases at Dhaka area were present on the occasion.





Besides, different programs were arranged at different schools and colleges of Bangladesh Air Force in limited scale through internet where life time achievement of Birsreshto Flight Lieutenant M Matiur Rahman was highlighted and special munajat was offered for the salvation of his departed soul.





