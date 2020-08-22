Sabah takes acting as her profession



A character of a TV drama can change the life of an actress which has been proved in case of promising actress SarikaSabah. Among the current dramas being aired on various satellite channels of the country, 'Family Crisis' directed by Muhammad Mostafa Kamal Raj is currently at the top of the discussion.







Sarika came into the discussion by acting the role of Jhumur in this drama. Just as the shooting of the drama has resumed during corona's transition period, the channel has resumed broadcasting the drama. Jhumur famous SarikaSabah also took part in the shooting.





Sarika said that she did not shoot any drama in corona lockdown. For the past five days, Sarika has taken part in the shooting of the series 'Family Crisis'. In the meantime, she has graduated from North South University with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering.





Sarika said that if she had not played the role of Jhumur, she might have joined a private firm. She added, "With all due respect to Raj, I would like to say that Raj never wants to take credit behind my present position. He always said that the character of Jhumur has got quite a response from the audience because of my acting.







That's why he's given more importance to the character and made it longer. I was more inspired by Raj's words. Everyone in the series has been a great help to me. It is true that if Raj had not made me play the role of Jhumur, then maybe today I would have been working in a private firm.







At the moment I have taken acting as a profession, I might not have taken it. I am grateful to him, and grateful to my family because family gave me the freedom to work. I am trying to present myself in the dramas unrestrained. I have respect and love for my fans."





SarikaSabah has responded by acting in the play 'Takata Koi?' directed by Johnny and Parag last Eid. However, the drama was shot in January.





Soon Sarika will start work on two more B-dramas directed by Sabah Raj and Imraul Rafat. Shamim Hasan Sarkar will be opposite her in these three dramas. She will also work on a web series directed by Rafat. Sarika will act in two different dramas under the direction of ChayanikaChowdhury and AlokHasan.





