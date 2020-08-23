'Password' film producer, actor reach agreement with Dilruba



Shakib Khan, the producer and actor of the film 'Password,' has reached an agreement with singer Dilruba Khan over unauthorized use of her song "Pagol Mon" in the film.





Dilruba Khan's lawyer Olora Afrin confirmed the matter. Olora Afrin said, "We filed a case seeking compensation of Tk10 crore. Then all concerned, including Shakib Khan, discussed a few points with us. The issue was resolved at a mobile operator's office a few days ago."





"The first condition of the agreement is that the amount of money agreed to for the solution cannot be revealed. The matter must be kept completely secret. So, we can't say anything regarding the amount of money," she said.











However, according to various sources, the amount of compensation was between Tk8-10 lakh and was paid by the mobile operator company. 'Password,' starring and produced by Shakib Khan, directed by Malek Afsari, was released in June last year. The film was co-produced by Mohammad Iqbal.





The film uses a part of Dilruba Khan's song "Pagol Mon," which was popular in the late '90s, without permission. That is why the artist sent a legal notice. The song is written by lyricist Kaiser Ahmed and composed by Ashraf Udas.On the issue of compromise, Dilruba Khan said, "The issue has been resolved. I don't want to talk about it anymore."

