MA Razzak submits nomination for Dhaka-18 by-election

MA Razzak Khan Raj has submitted the nomination for the Dhaka-18 by-election on Friday.He is a nominated candidate from the ruling Awami League, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Chairman of the Minister-MyOne Group, and Director of FBCCI.







He recently collected and submitted nominations from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi. It may be mentioned that Advocate Sahara Khatun, a member of the presidium of Bangladesh Awami League and former Home Minister, was an MP of Dhaka-18 constituency.







She breathed her last at a hospital in Thailand on the night of July 9 after suffering from various ailments including allergy, fever, and cold-related complications.MA Razzak Khan Raj's political career began in 1992-93 when he was studying in a higher secondary school in Darshana Government College.







In the 92-93 session, M.A. Razzak Khan Raz was nominated as an organizing secretary in the committee of young student leader Abu Sayeed Mohammad Hasan. Besides, he has directly participated in the campaign on behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League in all the elections including 1996, 2001, 2008, and 2014.



