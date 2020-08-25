Kazi Maruf to make his directorial debut



The son of filmmaker and director Kazi Hayat, Kazi Maruf has immigrated to America after getting married. He has not been seen on the silver screen for a long time. He has been living with his family in New York.







Kazi Maruf is finally going to come out of his long break and return to the country with a film. However, he is not returning as a hero, this time he will be seen in the role of director.







This news has been confirmed by Abdullah Zahir Babu, the story writer of many super hit films. Maruf said, "I have been planning to make a film for a long time. But I was in search of a producer. Finally I have found the producer. So I do not want to be late. I have decided to start shooting the film from September."





Maruf added, "The whole film will be shot in America. The crew will also be from there. Hopefully, I will get as much success as a director as I had gotten as a hero. I will make the film in Bengali and English. There is a desire to release the film in different countries of the world besides Bangladesh."

