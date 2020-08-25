All should play role in improving law and order: Sheuly Azad MP

People from all strata of society should play role in improving the law order as the government led by the Awami League is pledge-bound to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people, said Umme Fatema Nazma Begum (Sheuly Azad), a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women.







She was addressing a regular monthly meeting on law and order at upazila parishad auditorium in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.







Sheuly Azad MP said, “The young generation is being ruined due to drugs and gambling. Law and order situation deteriorates due to these social menaces. Police as well as common people work together to uproot drugs and gambling from the society.”







“If information provided to police is leaked, it is unfortunate,” she further said. She asked law enforcers to work with sincerity.







Sheuly Azad MP called upon all to stand beside the distressed people during the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.







Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, the meeting was also addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Upazila Health Complex RMO Anas Ibn Malek, Social Services Officer Naim Mirdha, Education Officer Abdul Aziz, LGED Engineer Nilufa Yeasmin, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury, Pakshimul UP Chairman Saiful Islam, Panishwar UP Chairman Deen Islam, Kalikachchha UP Chairman Sharafat Ali, Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Anowar Hossain, Upazila Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin and other members of the law and order committee.

