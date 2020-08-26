Siam to resume shoots for films



Popularactor in the small screen Siam Ahmed,who also got appreciation from the viewers of the big screen. Siam got viewers loves by virtue of his dedication to acting. For this reason, he didn't return to the small screen later rather than established his position in the big screen. Due to corona his several works remain stalled.





Siam said that from September 1 to next 10 days, he will take part in shooting of Abu Raihan Jewel's government-grant movie 'Adventure of Sundarbans'. Then he will work in Dipankar Dipon's movie 'Operation Sundarbans'. Porimoni and NusraatFaria are his co-actresses in these two films respectively.





In first film, Siam played the role of Ratul while in the second one he will act in role of Maj Siam Sadat. Therefore, shooting of a song of MA Rahim directed movie Shan remains incomplete. Siam informed that he yet not takes schedule from him. He also yet not takes schedule of Raihan Rafi's movie 'Ittefaq'.





Siam also said he does not know when he will start shooting of Raihan Rafi's film 'Swapnobaji' against MahiyaMahi. However, he has already started to work as brand ambassador of several big companies. Within very short time, TVCs of these companies' products will be made where Sima will perform as model. He has already got offer to perform as model in several music videos. Before Eid, he also got offer to act in several numbers of good story based dramas.





Siam also informed that he likes to listen music. If he likes any song and story of the music video, then he can work as model in the music video but not in TV drama.Siam said, "With Allah's blessings from the beginning I got huge response from the viewers to work in films. If I would not become successful in acting in the big screen, I might return to my law profession.







But I got huge response to work in movies I have been working cordially here. Directors and producers are also keeping their confidence on me and I am trying to present myself with different ways on the screen."





