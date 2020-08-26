Light to moderate rain likely









The Met Office on Wednesday forecast rainfall and thundershowers over the next 24 hours commencing 9am.





According to a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.





Besides, moderately heavy to heavy falls are likely to occur at places over southern part of Bangladesh.





The well-marked low over the North Bay and adjoining area of Bangladesh now lies over the Northwest Bay.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the well-marked low to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over southern part of Bangladesh and fairly active over northern part of Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over Northeast Bay.





Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Leave Your Comments