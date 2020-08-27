Mim Mantasha in 'Allarakha'

Mim Mantasa



Lux star actress Mim Mantasa has returned to shooting after being in home quarantine for a long time. Early in her acting career, she played the lead role in the story of Rabindranath Tagore.







This time the actress is the heroine of the story of national poet KaziNazrul Islam. She will be seen acting in the telefilm 'Allarakha' based on KaziNazrul Islam's short story 'JinerBadsha'. It is directed by AnisuzzamanAnis and scripted by Nazrul Islam.







The name of the village in the story is Mohonpur. Most of the residents are Muslims. It is as if they have moved to one of the houses in the village for fear of being touched. 'Allarakha', the son of ChunnuBepari of this village and Chan Banu, the daughter of middle class farmer Narad Ali are the protagonists of this story.







Allen Shuvro has played the character of 'Allarakha' in it. MimMantasa has acted in the character of Chan Banu. Mamunur Rashid has played a central role in the telefilm. It will be aired on a television channel very soon.





Meanwhile, last EidMimMantasha acted in 'Aladiner Flat'. AbirFerdous wrote the story of the drama based on contemporary events. It has been directed by ShahidUnNabi. In addition to Mim, Allen Shuvro, TarekSwapan and several other actors acted in the drama.

