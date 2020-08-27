Dighi to comeback as heroine, signs two new films



Prarthona Fardin Dighi known to everyone as Dighi, daughter of actress Doel and actor Shubroto,Dighi rocked the whole country as a child artiste.







Then Dighi followed the path of her parents and wrote her name in the film. The audience won one hit movie after another including 'Cachchu', 'DadiMaa', 'PanchTakarPrem'. Paired with the protagonist Razzak, the naughty sweet Dighi became a star overnight with a small child's romantic song or "DangermanDipzol". Her name reached all over the country.





But she took a break from acting for a long time due to her studies. In the meanwhile, many rumors have been spread about her return to acting. It has also been reported that she returned as a heroine for Shakib Khan. But actor Subrata, on behalf of his daughter, dismissed the news as a lie.





This time he did not do that. Her father said, "I or her mother never objected to her acting. The thing about stardom in acting is a matter of luck. She has destiny. She did a few things at a young age and has become a favorite of everyone across the country. I also wanted to be regular in acting. But I wanted everything to happen after she finished her schooling. Dighi finished Intermediate last year. If she can work regularly this time, I'll let her do it."





Subroto said, "Dighi has returned to acting as the heroine in two films together under the banner of Shapla Media. She has also started shooting for a film called 'TungipararMiyaBhai'. Another is called 'Dhamaka'. In both the films, Shanto Khan will be seen as the hero of Dighi. She is quite optimistic with both the pictures.The people of the film are also happy to see her return as a heroine.





They are claiming that although there are heroines in movies now, there are very few popular or well-known heroines. In that drought, Dighi became a flower of hope. Everyone is expecting the audience to come to see her.

