Code for Host Inc Ltd becomes cPanel certified partner



Code for Host Inc Ltd, a web-hosting service provider in Bangladesh, has recently been recognized as a certified partner of cPanel University. From 2019, cPanel University started cPanel certification partner program to authorize and evaluate the individuals or organizations technical skills.







cPanel University has been providing certificate and badge on their performance on trouble shooting and technical skills on providing cPanel's web hosting servers. cPanel rewards them with certificate and badge so that they can contribute to client's trust and satisfaction level regarding web hosting services.







Bangladeshi web hosting service provider Code for Host Inc Ltd. has been providing domain registration, web hosting, digital marketing and bulk SMS services in Bangladesh since 2011.







A good number of web-hosting service providers round the globe apply for cPanel certified partner. Bangladeshi company Code for Host has recently become a certified partner of cPanel University as they fulfill all terms and procedures of partner program.







Being a certified partner of cPanel University, Mr. Mostafa Kamal, Director of Code for Host Inc. Ltd. said, "Code for Host are working to provide best and reliable web-hosting services and increase the reputation of the country in web-hosting sector.







Bangladesh also does well in this sector. cPanel's partner certification recognized our competence in the arena. Mr. Mostafa Kamal further said, "We are promised to provide best and improved solutions and services in the web hosting sector in the days ahead."





Besides, web hosting services provider Code for Host Inc Ltd. has received memberships and NOC partnerships of various renowned IT organizations including Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC), LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, DirectAdmin and Softaculous etc. Mentionable, only four companies from Bangladesh have become cPanel certified partner so far. To know more details about cPanel certified partner program visit https://university.cpanel.net/certified-partner.





