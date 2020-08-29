Not promises, I believe in works: Sheuly Azad MP

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum (Sheuly Azad), a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women, has said she believes in works, not making promises.

She was addressing a discussion at Terokanda village under Noagaon union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday.

Sheuly Azad MP said, “Each village will be turned into town within 2041. The government led by Awami League has been working to implement the announcement made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Urging people to work together for maintaining peace in society, Sheuly Azad MP, also a member of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of land, said, “It is responsibility of all to maintain a peaceful environment. All should play role in making the future generation with a view to building a beautiful and prosperous Bangladesh.”

Chaired by Farid Uddin Mirdha, the program was also addressed by Sarail Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Abu Hanif Mia, Noagaon UP Chairman Kajal Chowdhury, Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohila Awami League leader Mofeza Begum, Selim Khandaker, Enam Khan, Rozina Thakur, Salauddin Selo, AHM Babul, Md Rakib, Nazibur Rahman.

