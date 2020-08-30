'Made in Bangladesh' released in USA



RubaiyatHossain's 'Made in Bangladesh' has brought good news. In the midst of coronavirus pandemic and theaters being closed all over the world. 'Made in Bangladesh' is getting released in the USA after its successful premieres in numbers of film festivals and theatrical releases in France, Denmark, Canada, and Portugal.





It will be available in 40 American film theatres from August 28. But not in the physical theatres, the audience will be able to watch the film online from the participant theatres virtual platform. Any one from any part of the USA can enjoy the film from home.





The industry in the USA and other countries are releasing new films through this "Virtual Theatre Release." Made in Bangladesh portrays the strength and success of the working women in the readymade garments industry in Bangladesh.





After its World premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, it had its European premiere at BFI London Film Festival. Later it travelled and won awards in several festivals all over the world.





It won PremioInterfedi award at Torino Film Festival; Jury Prize, Audience Award, and CMCAS Award at Le Festival International du Film d'Amiens France; Audience Award at African Diaspora International FF; the Norwegian Peace Film Award at Tromsø International Film Festival; and Best Actress Award at Festival International du Film de Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France. Recently it was screened as the opening film of "Through The Open Doors", a special section of Locarno Film Festival.





'Made in Bangladesh' was released on December 4, 2019 in 70 theatres in France, Denmark, and Portugal. Before the closure of theatres due to the pandemic, it was running in theatres in all over France for 14 straight weeks. Although physical theatrical releases in other countries have come to a standstill, the process has already started to release the film virtually. It's been already released in Canada.







There is a plan to do the same in Japan, China, Poland, and other countries soon. The film was also released on VOD platforms of CANAL+ and Orange in France and Stan in Australia.The director of the film RubaiyatHossain has informed through her social media that there is a plan to release the film in Bangladesh soon.





The main cast of the film includes Rikita Nandini Shimu, Novera Rahman, Deepanwita Martin, Mayabe Rahman, and Parvin Paru. The casting also includes Mostafa Monwar, Shatabdi Wadud, Jayraj, Momena Chowdhury, Wahida Mallik Joly, and SaminaLutfa. Also, there are guest appearances by Shahana Goswami from India and the eminent actress Mita Chowdhury.





Made in Bangladesh is Rubaiyat Hossain's third feature-length film after Meherjaan (2011) and Under Construction (2015). The project was co- produced by Bangladesh, France, Denmark, and Portugal.





Made under the banner of Bangladesh's Khona Talkies and France's Les Films de l'Après-Midi, France's Pyramide Films is in charge of the sales. Art Mattan Films is the American distributor of Made in Bangladesh.





