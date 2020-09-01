'Seized Pleasure' released on pay-per-view streaming platform



Young director RafatJamil's short film 'Seized Pleasure' was released in country's first pay-per-view movie streaming platform lagvelki.com on Friday, reports UNB. The short film has already participated in many national and international film festivals.





Based on a thought-provoking storyline revolving around a man in his fifties, a young man and a watchman in an open sand field and their psychological journey revolving around a specific target - the short film is dedicated to late singer, journalist and cultural activist Sanjeeb Choudhury.





Veteran actress Jyoti Chattopadhyay who previously worked in Morshedul Islam's 'Suchona' (1988) alongside with legendary actor Humayun Faridi, has made his comeback in acting through this short film - along with recitation artist LaltuChoudhury and TanvirSiddiqui. LagVelki is the first online pay-per-view movie streaming platform in Bangladesh where the viewers can watch movies in this digital platform (www.lagvelki.com) at Tk 50 per movie.







'Seized Pleasure' has participated in the 2019 Salamindanaw Asian Film Festival in the Philippines, as part of its Asian Competition category. It has also participated in the MoziMotion Film Festival in the Netherlands and Indie Best Films Festival (IBESTFF) in California, New York.







The film was nominated in three categories - best film, best director and special jury award, in the Bangladesh Short and Documentary Film Festival 2018 and also projected in 64 districts acr oss the country by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.





It also participated in the TFP Film Festival 2019, organized by the television, film and photography department of Dhaka University and the Short Film Festival-2018 in the Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology.







Director RafatJamil is currently working as a Senior Copywriter in an advertising agency and previously worked as a journalist in the daily ProthomAlo.

