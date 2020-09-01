'Bachelor Point' to return soon



Popular serial drama of present timeis Bachelor Point'. Viewers are looking forward to each episode. The second season of the drama was going on. But due to corona, the campaign was stopped for several months. The good news for the audience is that the drama is going to start again.





Season 2 of 'Bachelor Point' is going to start airing from September 10 from episode 58. KajalArefinOme, the director of the drama, said, "Season 2 of 'Bachelor Point' will be aired on Dhrubo TV's YouTube channel weekly (three days) from Thursday, September 10, from Thursday to Saturday night. 'Season 2' will end after airing about 15 episodes."





Ome said that some changes are coming in the drama made under the banner of Mosaic Rock. He added, "Some new things will be added to the play this time. Visitors will see some new artistes. They will also appear with great importance. The subject matter of the drama will also change a little. But this change will make the drama more enjoyable."





Earlier, the first and second seasons of the drama series were widely discussed. Mishu Sabbir, Tousif Mahbub, Shamim Hasan Sarkar, Ziaul Haque Palash, Monira Mithu, Sabila Nur, Nadia Mim acted in it. Also present were Marjuk Russell, ChashiAlam, Tamim Mridha, Sanjana Riya, Musafir Shoaib Bachchu and others.





As soon as 'Season 2' of the series is over, the third season will be aired due to the demand of the viewers. Ome said, "Season 2 will end the week and Season 3 will air next week. The audience liked the drama very much. We want to keep their love endless. That's why we have already finished shooting several episodes in the first lot for the new season."

