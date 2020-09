A meeting of the secretariat members of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will be held at 11:30 am tomorrow (Wednesday) at the party’s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue here.





Party general secretary and Roads and Transports minister Obaidul Quader will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua today.





Quader urged all concerned to attend the meeting by following the proper health rules.





