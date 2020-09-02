Selim Omrao Khan joins The Asian Age



Eminent journalist Selim Omrao Khan joined The Asian Age on 1st September 2020 as the newspaper’s Advisory Editor. He completed BA (Honors) and Masters in English Literature from Dhaka University in 1987. He worked as a research fellow and media consultant for different organizations.







Selim Omrao Khan worked as Joint Editor for daily Amader Somoy from 2005-2006. He was also a Senior Staff Correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) from 1997 to 2001.





Moreover, he served United States Information Service (USIS) as an authorized writer from 1992 to 1995. He was Special Correspondent of BTV. He was also BBC Radio contributor. He worked for Voice of America too. He worked for many other reputed news agencies as well.











---Jannatul Ferdous,



