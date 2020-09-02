After 5 months Popy returns to Dhaka



National Film Award winning star Sadika Parvin Popy has returned to Dhaka from Khulna. She herself shared the news, after 5 long months.





She said, now she is not completely well. She is currently resting at her home in Eskaton, downtown. Earlier, the actress got a negative corona result twice. However, she still feels physical weakness.





Poppy said, "After about five long months, I returned to my home in Dhaka. I am tidying the house as well as resting. I have received work offers. But for now, I don't want to do anything."





She was tested Corona positive on July 22. At that time she was at her home in Khulna, Khalishpur. Originally she went to the area before the lockdown.





The heroine said about her physical condition, "After being infected with corona, there were many problems in the beginning. It was very difficult to breathe. I thought I would die! I was scared for a while. After strengthening my morale with the support of everyone, I followed the advice of the doctor. I have tested negative twice after that but I still feel weak."





On March 13, Poppy went to her home town in Khulna city. She then told the media that she would not return to Dhaka if the situation was not normal. In the meantime, Poppy distributed relief among the needy people in Khalishpur and surrounding areas to the best of her ability during the lockdown phase of the country.

Leave Your Comments