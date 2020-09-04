Dr Mahbub becomes new VC of BSMRSTU

Prof DR AQM Mahbub



Prof DR AQM Mahbub, a professor (retd) of Geography and Environment department of Dhaka University has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) of Gopalganj.







A gazette notification was issued by the education ministry on Wednesday in this regard. President Md Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the universities, appointed him.







Prof Dr AQM Mahbub will serve the post for four years. He joined DU in 1978 and served in various position. Mentionable that, the vice-chancellor post of BSMRSTU remained vacant since September 30 of 2019 after the resignation of former vc Prof Dr. Khondokar Nasiruddin amid student protest.



