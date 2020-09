Distribution of PM's gifts among flood victims in Dhanbari

Officers of Dhanbari upazila administration distributing relief items among distressed people in Madhupur upazila of Tangail on Thursday. -AA



Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque MP has distributed 10 kg rice, 1 kg lentil pulses, 2 kg chira, 1 kg sugar, 1 liter mustard oil, 1 kg salt and half kg ludnus per head among the flood victims of Dhanbari in Tangail. The rice was distributed among 80 flood-affected families on Thursday morning at the Dhopakhali Union Parishad premises in Dhanbari while maintaining a safe distance.







Dhanbari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Habibur Rahman Sumon and Dhopakhali UP Chairman Akbar Hossain inaugurated the distribution program. Tag Officer Dhanbari Upazila Cooperative Officer Rafiqul Islam, journalist Hafizur Rahman, UP secretary Mizanur Rahman, UP member Maruf Hasan, Abbas Ali and all UP members were present.









---Hafizur Rahman, Madhupur, Tangail

Leave Your Comments