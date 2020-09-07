'I still carry Salman's memories with me'



Salman Shah is the hero who made the history of Bangladeshi cinema. Even after 24 years of his death, he is still very popular. Whenever his movie is aired on TV screens, viewers watch with interest.







Salman Shah had the opportunity to act in four movies with the internationally acclaimed actress Bobita. The movies are Badal Khandaker's 'Shopner Prithibi', Dilip Shoum's 'Mahamilon', Shibli Sadiq's 'Mayer Odhikar' and Zakir Hossain Raju's 'Jibon Songsar'.







Bobita played the role of Salman's mother in two movies and Salman's sister-in-law in two movies. Reminiscing about the shooting of Dilip Som's movie 'Mahamilan', Bobita said, "This movie was shot in Cox's Bazar. A scene was being captured on the hill. I had a pistol in my hand. Since I didn't bring my chair from the hotel, Salman noticed the matter and gifted me the chair he had taken during the shooting.







That chair was reserved for me for a long time. Later on, when mobile phones first came on the market, I could not use them. Salman was the first to teach me how to use a mobile by writing me a note. I still have that note written by Salman himself with me. I get very emotional when I talk about him even after so many years."





Bobita added, "Honestly, Salman Shah was a much better actor. Clothing is a novelty in fashion; everyone has seen it and its fashion is still followed by many in ordinary life as well as in the life of the artist. It's a big deal. And Salman himself was unique as an actor. Salman was a really big actor. The untimely demise of an actor like him is really very painful for us. We will have to carry this pain for a long time. May Allah grant him peace in his soul, may Allah bless him with heaven, Amen."

